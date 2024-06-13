Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Kforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

In other Kforce news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 487.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $218,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Price Performance

KFRC opened at $61.47 on Monday. Kforce has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

