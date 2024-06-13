Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Up 0.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.92. 1,434,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,548,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 577,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 77,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,531,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.