KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

