Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,009,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGS opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.