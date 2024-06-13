Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 29%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 29% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 335,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 122,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Kropz Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.

