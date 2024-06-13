Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Kura Oncology

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.9 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.