Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.75. Approximately 29,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 998,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,833,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.