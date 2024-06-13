Lee Klarich Sells 800 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60.

On Friday, April 5th, Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $319.79 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.92 and its 200-day moving average is $304.53.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

