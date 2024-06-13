Lightfoot Sara Lawrence Sells 4,597 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $492,936.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

