LimeWire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.39 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. LimeWire has a market cap of $117.39 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,225,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 287,225,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.42078213 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,078,206.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

