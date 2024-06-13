Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29 Workhorse Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $1.74, suggesting a potential upside of 58.68%. Workhorse Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 748.90%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.98 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -2.23 Workhorse Group $12.74 million 5.20 -$123.92 million ($0.54) -0.33

This table compares Lion Electric and Workhorse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81% Workhorse Group -1,005.23% -138.20% -88.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Workhorse Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

