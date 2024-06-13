Lisa Crutchfield Purchases 335 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 141.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Vistra by 7.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 63.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vistra by 588.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

