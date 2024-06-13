Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06.

LBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.15. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.