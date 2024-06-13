Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 13,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 982,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

