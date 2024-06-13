Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 1.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 13,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 982,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.
LBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longboard Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.