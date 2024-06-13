Louie Simens Purchases 833,333 Shares of Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) Stock

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Louie Simens purchased 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,999.92 ($132,450.28).

Louie Simens also recently made the following trade(s):

Nova Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nova Minerals Company Profile

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship projects include the Estelle gold project, a 35km long corridor of 20 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel gold project in the north; and the RPM gold project in the south located in Alaska.

