Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.060-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$770.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.5 million. Lovesac also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.530–0.370 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $402.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

