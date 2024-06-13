Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.530–0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.2 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

