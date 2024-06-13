LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 4.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.87. 16,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 434,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $613.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in LSB Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 457,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LSB Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Articles

