Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.22. Lufax shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 688,210 shares.

Lufax Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

