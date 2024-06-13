Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Macy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Macy’s stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

