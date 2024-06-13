Madre Armelle De Sells 1,749 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $191,410.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Datadog alerts:

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 4,442 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $486,176.90.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.