Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 1.8%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)'s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.45 and last traded at $259.45. 23,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 516,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $231.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,118.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,389,547 in the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

