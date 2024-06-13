Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Volume Hits $244,316.77

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.13 million and $244,316.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,870.37 or 1.00008526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00089594 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000445 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $258,482.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

