Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

MAMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Mama’s Creations has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.