Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80.

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42.

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair downgraded HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.