Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). 336,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 332,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.41.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

