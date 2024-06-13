Maria Martinez Sells 483 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE MCK opened at $584.66 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 386.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
