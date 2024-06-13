Maria Martinez Sells 483 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $584.66 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 169,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 386.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

