Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 2,281 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Eugene Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Elastic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 46.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

