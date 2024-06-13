Mark Eugene Dodds Sells 2,281 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $250,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Eugene Dodds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46.
Elastic Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.63. Elastic has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
