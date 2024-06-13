Mark N. Field Sells 2,131 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,207,000 after acquiring an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

