Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Up 1.7%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 170,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,940,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.37.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $30,347,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 94.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

