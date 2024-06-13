Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.81 Per Share (NYSE:MLM)

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $23.38 per share.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $556.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.65.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily