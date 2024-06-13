Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.54 Per Share

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.