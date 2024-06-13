McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

