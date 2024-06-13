McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 124,785 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $181,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.