Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 108.88% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mereo BioPharma Group

In other news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

