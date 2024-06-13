Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.13). 20,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 22,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.25. The firm has a market cap of £19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -708.33 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, insider Con Conlon bought 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,288.81). In other news, insider Phil Machray bought 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £58,590 ($74,608.43). Also, insider Con Conlon bought 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £15,147.50 ($19,288.81). Company insiders own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

