MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 31,200.0% in May

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 31,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.0 days.

MRPRF stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

