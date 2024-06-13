MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Up 31,200.0% in May

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 31,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 313.0 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
MRPRF stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.