Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.21 and last traded at $54.58. Approximately 80,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 777,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Get Merus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $792,792. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Merus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Merus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 180,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.