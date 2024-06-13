Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harry Shuman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of Merus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of Merus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Merus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $20,492,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

