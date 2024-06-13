Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Methanex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

MEOH stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

