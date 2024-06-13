Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$69.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$50.57 and a 52-week high of C$74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Methanex

About Methanex

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00. In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96. Insiders have sold a total of 3,788 shares of company stock worth $260,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.