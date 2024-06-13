Michael C. Dennison Purchases 11,250 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Fox Factory Price Performance
FOXF stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
Analyst Ratings Changes
FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.