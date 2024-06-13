Michael C. Dennison Purchases 11,250 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.