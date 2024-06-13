Michael Kim Sells 9,445 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Kim sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $324,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMK opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,778,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 787,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

