Michael P. Hartung Sells 10,183 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $327,892.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

