Michael P. Nieri Acquires 621,328 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Nieri bought 621,328 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
United Homes Group stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative return on equity of 295.76% and a net margin of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- About the Markup Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.