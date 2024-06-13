Michael P. Nieri Acquires 621,328 Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Nieri bought 621,328 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Homes Group stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative return on equity of 295.76% and a net margin of 82.93%. The company had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.56% of United Homes Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

