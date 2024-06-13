MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.20. 19,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 80,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

