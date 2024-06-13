Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,433,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,996,360 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $750,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,000,376,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 613,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $230,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,840 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $441.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.78. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $443.40.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

