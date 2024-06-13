Miron Washington Sells 1,500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) Director Miron Washington sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $222,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 571 shares in the company, valued at $84,530.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $152.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,747,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

