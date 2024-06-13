Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $314.50

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314.50 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 11704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50 ($3.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.92).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 0.5 %

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,364.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

