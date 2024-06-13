Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,747 shares during the period. Mitek Systems accounts for 9.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 7.59% of Mitek Systems worth $45,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 396,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $533.87 million, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

In other news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

